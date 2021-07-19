Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at $45,928,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. 708,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -234.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.