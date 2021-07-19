Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,378. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 226,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

