Insider Selling: Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Major Shareholder Sells 26,400 Shares of Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of Slam stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00.

SLAMU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $13,277,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $9,954,000.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

