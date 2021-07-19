Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Sells 16,237 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $26.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $535.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,856. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $214.78 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $569.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

