Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Matthew E. Monaghan sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $15,068.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 501,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,010. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $50,763,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 330,429 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

