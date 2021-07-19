Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Insider Sells 2,652 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72.

STKS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. 11,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 million, a P/E ratio of 882.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

