Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 1,715 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,715 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $17,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $121,113.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,748,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,781,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 34.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Zynga by 81.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 12.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.