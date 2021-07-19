Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. 11,748,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,781,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

