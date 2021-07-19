Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $36,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $95.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

