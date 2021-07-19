Insured Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,910.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $45,910.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00101697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00145169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,959.70 or 1.00106776 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,787,240 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

