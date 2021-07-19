INT (INT) Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00079168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013218 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.80 or 0.00778715 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

