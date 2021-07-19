Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPAR. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $67.55. 59,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,178. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

