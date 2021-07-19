Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,126,650.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $1,277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,849,511 shares in the company, valued at $437,615,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 577,452 shares of company stock valued at $38,898,198. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

