International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $137.92. 7,779,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,623. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

