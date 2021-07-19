Internet Computer Trading Down 22.5% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $122.59 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $28.90 or 0.00097503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00142880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.34 or 1.00059685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00343938 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,181,160 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.