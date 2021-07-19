Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of IIJIY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.88. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

