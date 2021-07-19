Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.66.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.56. The company had a trading volume of 299,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

