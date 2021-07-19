Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,033.13. Interroll has a 52-week low of $4,308.28 and a 52-week high of $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

