Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 165.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.63% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,428,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 255,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

