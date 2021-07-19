Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,434 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,984,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $53.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.02. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

