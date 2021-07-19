Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Entegris (ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/13/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

7/12/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.09.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

