Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MTY Food Group (MTY)

MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2021 – MTY Food Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$58.00.

7/12/2021 – MTY Food Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00.

7/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00.

7/9/2021 – MTY Food Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$63.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:MTY traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$66.88. 88,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,105. MTY Food Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$27.22 and a twelve month high of C$70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

