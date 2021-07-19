Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. 1,058,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.79.
About Investview
