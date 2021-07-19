Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. 1,058,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

