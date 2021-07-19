Invictus Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) Short Interest Update

Invictus Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Invictus Financial stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -2.26. Invictus Financial has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Invictus Financial
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Invictus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.