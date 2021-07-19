Invictus Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) Short Interest Update

Invictus Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Invictus Financial stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -2.26. Invictus Financial has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Invictus Financial

Invictus Financial Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc in April 2010.

