Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) were up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iochpe-Maxion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.