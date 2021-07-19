ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $269,167.49 and $39.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00220184 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00032488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001504 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,625,678 coins and its circulating supply is 13,725,678 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

