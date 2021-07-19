Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IINX remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

