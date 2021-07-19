Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IINX remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About Ionix Technology
