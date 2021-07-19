Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Update

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IOTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. 156,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. Iota Communications has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.43.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

