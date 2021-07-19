IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0180 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $171.90 million and $8.07 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00080151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013330 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00777763 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

