iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,008 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.