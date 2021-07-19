iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $98.98.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.863 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.