iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 29.6% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 7.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.64 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65.

