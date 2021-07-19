iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,840,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 11,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.57. The company had a trading volume of 262,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,265. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.