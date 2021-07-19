iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,840,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 11,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.57. The company had a trading volume of 262,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,265. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
