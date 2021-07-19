iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Curi Capital increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,035. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

