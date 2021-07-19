iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.49. 470,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,117,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

