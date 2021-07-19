iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of DVY traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.54. 53,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

