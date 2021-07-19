iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Renasant Bank’s Largest Position

Renasant Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

