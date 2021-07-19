iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.12 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

