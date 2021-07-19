iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,238,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $104.76 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

