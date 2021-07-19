Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TALK. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69. Italk has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

