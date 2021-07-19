Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.78. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 402 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

