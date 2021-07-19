Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Itron worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

