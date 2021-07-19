J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,459. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

