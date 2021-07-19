J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $167.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,861.65 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

