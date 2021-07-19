Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 104,020 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 186.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,020 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54.

