Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 43,314 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 319.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.40% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,924.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares during the period.

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

