Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.14% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

