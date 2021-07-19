Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 321,390 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.20% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

