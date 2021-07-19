Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 32,719 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

SCHA stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.54. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

