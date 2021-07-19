Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 240.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.49. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

